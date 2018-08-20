Local students will be stewarding for the Papal visit

A group of local girls will be volunteering for the Pope’s visit in Dublin.

Over 50 students from the Presentation Secondary school in Kilkenny will be on stewarding duties at the Festival of Families and the Papal Mass in the Phoenix Park.

They’ll be doing some training on Saturday ahead of the big day on Sunday with over half a million people due to turn up to see Pope Francis.

Eimear Lanigan has been telling KCLR that they expect to be stewarding, holding umbrellas over Eucharistic Ministers and other similar duties.

While Aoife Ward says she expects this will be a story that she be telling her grandkids in years to come – because her Grandmother is still telling her stories about John Paul the Second’s visit in 1979.