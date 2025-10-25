Communities in Carlow and Kilkenny are celebrating this morning after a good day yesterday at the Tidy towns Awards.

Carrick On Shannon won the overall prize but Leighlinbridge, Kilkenny city, Inistioge and Tullahought all picked up gold medals.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was a also Bronze award for Ballon community.

Paul Haughney is chairman of Leighlinbridge Improvement Group, he was delighted with the win.

“We work hard every year and it’s a standard, we don’t take it for granted, but there’s a lot of hard work going into winning one of these gold medals. So we were obviously absolutely delighted. It’s an understatement to say when we saw our village come up there on the screen behind Marty Morrissey at the awards ceremony. ” said Mr Haughney.