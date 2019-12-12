Local survivor of domestic abuse says Carlow women’s refuge is needed urgently

A local survivor of domestic abuse says there is an urgent need for a women’s refuge in Carlow.

Elizabeth and her four children managed to escape her abusive situation by driving to the refuge up in Rathmines in Dublin.

She’s joined the campaign for a refuge for Carlow women and a rally has been organised to take place in the town this weekend.

Speaking on KCLR’s The Way It Is on Wednesday, Elizabeth said there should be a facility in the county.

She says having to travel away from family and supports makes it very difficult.