A Local TD has called for a facts-based approach to ending the triple lock on the use of the Irish Defense Forces.

At present, the triple lock ensures that Irish troops cannot be deployed without the express approval of the government, Dáil, and UN.

Government parties have argued that this gives autocratic regimes such as Vladimir Putin’s Russia a say in the deployment of Irish troops, while opposition members maintain that ending the triple lock would endanger Irish neutrality.

Speaking to KCLR News, Carlow Kilkenny TD Catherine Callaghan said that the triple lock had prevented troops being deployed recently.

“I know for certain there was a narcotics operation where the Irish navy were requested to help in dismantling drug smuggling, and Ireland couldn’t the Irish navy couldn’t partake, and it was because of the veto that exists, or the need for us to seek UN security council approval. It’s peacekeeping, these are peacekeeping troops.”