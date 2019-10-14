Local TD calls for investigation into Kilkenny’s Department of Psychiatry

John McGuinness wants an investigation into the Dept of Psychiatry in Kilkenny.

His call follows confirmation from the HSE that a review is underway into a death at the acute mental health unit in St Luke’s Hospital last week.

A new report from the mental health commission has also found the Department at St Luke’s is struggling the provide a comprehensive rehabilitation service.

Deputy McGuinness says he has called in the Dáil for an extensive investigation to happen & told KCLR “I stand over that request because I believe that there is too much being said and too much happening in relation to the DOP to ignore it and again I would say to the Minister that that type of investigation should be comprehensive, extensive & it should involve the families and all of the stakeholders out there to ensure that we get the best possible service & that these incidents do not happen again, these deaths that are unneccessary do not happen again”.