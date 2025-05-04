A Local TD says the focus on those affected by the Grace report should now be on supporting them, rather than an ongoing commission of inquiry.

The Grace report revealed a decades-long failure by state agencies to protect a profoundly disabled woman from neglect and potential abuse in foster care.

John McGuinness says there is now a need for an Oireachtas Committee to bring together all of the reports, to set out the areas they’d like examined, and to set out a pathway to ensure this never happens again.

Speaking to KCLR News, the Leas Ceann Comhairle said those affected by this need to be supported by the State.

“I’d like to see the money being spent in support of those who have been damaged badly by the negligence that they experienced through state care, on them and on the supports that they need, rather than an ongoing commission of inquiry which will lead us nowhere. I think any of the inquiries we’ve had so far have not done the state a great service, and the ones that have done a great service, for example, the case of Maurice McCabe, we don’t seem to have learned at all from it, we haven’t produced the reforms that are necessary.”