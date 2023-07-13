Local TD critical of Chair of the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committe following Ryan Tubridy and Noel Kelly’s questioning

A local TD’s been critical of the Chair of the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee.

The new Director General of RTE and other members of the new Executive Board are appearing before the PAC later.

Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly were questioned extensively on Tuesday.

But Fine Gael’s John Paul Phelan wasn’t impressed with the performance of Sinn Fein’s Brian Stanley but hopes it’ll be better today:

“I thought that the Chairman was a bit silly in some of the questions that he asked, but the bulk of the questions and the bulk of the outstanding questions that there are on this whole subject do rest with RTÉ and with the Board of RTÉ and the Chief Executive, who signed up on this deal, rather than with Ryan Tubridy and Noel Kelly.”