Local TD criticises the continued closure of toilet facilities at Bagenalstown train station

The lack of toilet facilities at the train station in Bagenalstown has been discussed in the Dáil.

The historic station, once the subject of a commemorative stamp by An Post in 2017, was downgraded just two years later to a self-service station by Iarnród Eireann, meaning it is no longer staffed and the toilets are not open for customers.

Describing the continued closure of toilets at the station as “a slap in the face to the people of Bagenalstown”, local TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor submitted a question to the Transport Minister and Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan saying the lack of facilities is deterring people from using the train at a time when we are trying to encourage people to use public transport.

Waterford Junior Minister Mary Butler was taking questions for the Minister – but she says she can’t do anything for people who are caught short in Bagenalstown, instead stating that it was a matter for Iarnród Eireann.