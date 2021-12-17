Local TD says too much red tape is stopping some community groups from applying for Leader funding

A local TD says too much much red tape is stopping some community groups in Carlow Kilkenny from applying for Leader funding.

Jennifer Murnane O’Connor was discussing the design and delivery of the next EU Leader programme from 2023 in the Dáil yesterday with Junior Minister for Rural and Community Development Joe O’Brien.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor says the EU funded programmes are vital for rural areas but there has to be a better way to cut down on the bureaucracy.

Watch her contribution here:

This video is prepared by VideoParliament YouTube Channel Source: https://www.oireachtas.ie