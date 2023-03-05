Local TDs under fire following news Carlow’s Women’s Refuge likely not to happen in 2024

Local TDs are under fire due to recent revelations that the Carlow’s Women’s Refuge will likely not happen in 2024, despite multiple commitments over the last year.

It was revealed in a parliamentary Question from TD Paul Murphy to the Minister for Justice, that the initial phase of additional refuge spaces for 2024 does not include Carlow.

An open letter has been penned by Carlow Women Refuge Campaigners and sent to all local Government TDs condemming these revelations.

Spokeswomen for the Women’s Refuge Campaign Ger O’Neill says “at this point we are totally shocked and angry that Carlow is not being seen as an immediate priority. In fact none of the nine counties without a refuge are on the list for the initial phase of additional refuge spaces.”