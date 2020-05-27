Local teenagers ready to do battle online in finals of National Student Enterprise Programme

Some of Kilkenny and Carlow’s most innovative and entrepreneurial students will be logging online later for the National Final of the Student Enterprise Programme.

There’s seven students from Kilkenny involved: April Walsh, a student in Duiske College will represent Kilkenny in the senior category award with her project Artistic Adventures,

Aly Cantwell, Ella Cantwell, Rosa White with their business Phone Essentials from St Brigid’s College Callan will represent Kilkenny in the Junior Category Award and twin brothers Mark and Evan Srouji from Colaiste Eamann Rís, Callan will be competing in the Intermediate Category for their high-quality handmade Bee and Bug Houses.

Nathan Ryan from Colaiste Eamann Rís, Callan will represent Kilkenny in the Intermediate section of a new pilot competition “My Entrepreneurial Journey”.

Four Transition year students from Tullow Community School are representing Carlow with their company ‘The Last straw’ .