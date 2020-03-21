Local women who’s under Coronavirus quarantine says she’s happy the system is working

A local woman who’s been put under quarantine says she’s been reassured that the system is working.

Director of the Kilkenny Arts Festival Olga Barry has been told to self-isolate after coming in contact with a confirmed case of COVID19.

Olga’s told KCLR that while it might be difficult to cut yourself off from everyone else, she’s glad the contact tracing systems appear to be working effectively.

She said” Im in quarantine but I’m well, I’m on the contact list but i have been operating social distancing, our office closed up on Thursday so its fine, our system works so thats reassuring”.