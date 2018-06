More than 2,000 women will today aim to set a special world record.

From 12:45 a secluded beach in Wicklow will host the Dip in the Nip which needs at least 1,200 participants to set a new record.

It also doubles as a fundraiser for children’s cancer charity, Aoibheann’s Pink Tie.

A large number of women from both Carlow and Kilkenny are also taking part.