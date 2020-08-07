Localised restrictions could be imposed in Kildare, Laois and Offaly

Localised Covid-19 restrictions could be imposed in Kildare, Laois and Offaly later today.

Over 70s and the medically vulnerable in the three counties have been advised against using public transport.

226 cases have been confirmed there over the past two weeks, and there will be at least 60 new cases confirmed there this evening.

Kildare, Laois and Offaly account for almost half of all recent cases.

O’Brien Fine Foods in Timahoe has suspended all operations following 80 cases among workers, while a further 42 are being tested.

The Acting Chief Medical Officer says he will be back with further guidance for people in these counties later today, once the confirmed cases start coming in.