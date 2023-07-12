Locals appalled at scenes of animal abuse at marts exposed in documentary

Local people have been shocked and appalled by the revelations about animal cruelty at various Marts exposed in a TV documentary.

The Agriculture Minister was facing questions over the issue on a visit to a Carlow farm yesterday evening.

Charlie McConalogue was discussing Our Rural Future at a special event on the Nolan farm in Ballintrane at the invitation of Fianna Fail colleague Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

She says she’s been taking loads of calls from concerned local residents calling for the issue to be addressed:

“Absolutely appalled for what was happening to the cattle. It shouldn’t have happened. It’s unfortunate that it had to be done the way it was done, but it is good now that it has been highlighted. Now we need action.”