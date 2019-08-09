Locals are being warned to avoid electricity poles when putting up flags & bunting

As the black and amber flags and bunting are being put up around Kilkenny, the ESB is warning people to stay away from electricity poles.

They say they have already had a few incidents in Kilkenny where they have had to take them down for safety reasons.

Each year the ESB deal with accidents involving people interfering with utility poles.

Speaking to KCLR News, Arthur Byrne from the Electricity Supply Board says the risk to life is just too great with live wires.