Locals in Carlow and Kilkenny are being warned to take extra security precautions due to an increase in burglaries 

Burglars have ramped up their activity in the run up to Christmas and people across Carlow and Kilkenny are being warned to consider extra security measures.

The thieves are being helped by the darker evenings with last night being the longest of the year.

Sgt Conor Egan says the burglars are stocking up for the Christmas too with some even returning to stealing TVs as happened in Ballyquinn in Mullinavat over the weekend.

Speaking with KCLR Live he said “It’s a while since we’ve seen televisions stolen, generally, with burglaries, it’s small, high-value products: cash, jewelry, and small electronic items. I thought the days of televisions being taken were behind us, but not in this instance.”

He added that the criminals are always working hard at this time of year. He said “Coming into the dark nights and stuff in the run up to Christmas, we always see kind of a spike in crime, property crime in particular”

