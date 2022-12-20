Carlow Kilkenny gardaí warn your home is at risk when you’re not there

Your home is at risk when you are not there.

That’s the warning from Carlow Kilkenny Gardai as Christmas approaches and we head out to visit family and friends.

They’ve a free app to help you record your items in case they are targeted.

But Sgt Peter McConnon says to help make your home unattractive to thieves you should ensure it’s lit up especially if you’ve gone out of it between 5pm and 11pm.

Hear his conversation with presenter Shannon Redmond in full here: