Pope Leo the fourteenth has called on God’s guidance – during his inaugural mass outside St Peter’s Basilica.

History’s first American leader of the Catholic Church was presented with the pallium – a strip of lambswool representing his role as a shepherd.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was also given the Fisherman’s Ring, in honour of the first pope, Saint Peter.

Tens of thousands of well-wishers gathered in St Peter’s Square – to hear his homily.

Speaking to KCLR News, Parish Priest of Clara Fr Willie Purcell said that the Pope has an enormous task ahead of him.

“You know, he now has to embrace the situation of conflict around the world where the Church is involved, and whether that’s in Gaza or Ukraine, or as we’re hearing, from Nigeria and the horrendous situation there, is that he now is responsible for in some way to create a sense of peace, within the nations and among the peoples, as the largest Church leader in the world, with the largest population of Christians, so it is a heavy responsibility.”