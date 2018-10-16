Locals urged not to drink the water in Borris

Water tankers have been set up in Borris this morning after a warning was issued to locals last night not to drink water from the local public supply.

It says reservoir draining resulted in material from the floor of the reservoir entering the water network while chlorine levels are also not being maintained on the supply.

Locals are being warned that boiling the water will not make it safe to drink.

Water tankers have been made available locally at Borris National School and at the reservoir in the town.

You’re asked to bring your own container and to boil the water you collect from the tankers.