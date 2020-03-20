KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Locals with Asthma and COPD asked not to stockpile medication during Coronavirus pandemic
The Asthma Society says there's plenty of supply available
The 29,000 people with asthma and COPD in Carlow and Kilkenny should not to be tempted to stockpile their medicine during the Coronavirus pandemic.
Asthma Society advises people with the conditions to continue taking their preventative medication as prescribed and to only trust reputable sources for advice on their condition.
But they say there is plenty of supply available in medication and stockpiling will only hurt other sufferers.