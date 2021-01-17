Lockdown sees a steep rise in the number of people seeking eating disorder supports

There’s been a 110% increase in people using online eating disorder support groups.

That’s according to 2020 statistics from support organisation BodyWhys.

Figures also show a 98% hike in family members of people with an eating disorder seeking help from the group.

BodyWhys Training and Development Manager, Harriet Parsons, says a lot of those contacting them had never struggled before lockdown;

“There’s been a sudden change to being inside and not having normal exercise. There was also a strong focus in the first lockdown on eating healthily, and everyone was exercising and watching stuff on YouTube every morning about it. It suddenly brought this new focus to how people exercise and how people eat.”