A longstanding Kilkenny business is to close its doors.

Well known butcher Gerry O’Brien and wife Mary have decided to shut up shop at the Market Yard in the city centre as they retire after 45 years serving the local community.

In a note placed on the window there the couple thank all their valued customers for their support.

Son James who took over the family’s other outlet at the Loughboy Shopping Centre many years ago will continue to operate that – KCLR News’ Edwina Grace caught up with the family following a revamp of the premises, listen back to that chat here;