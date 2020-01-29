Longest bridge in Ireland linking Kilkenny & Wexford to open today

Ireland’s longest bridge which crosses the Barrow from Kilkenny into Wexford is officially being opened today.

The New Ross By-pass Bridge has been named after Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy – J-F-K’s mother – and her great-granddaughter Rose Katherine Kennedy Townsend has been invited to do the honours at the opening ceremony.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is also attending.

The route will open to traffic from noon on Thursday.