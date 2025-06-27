Ireland’s longest-serving councillor, Mary Hilda Kavanagh, has been elected Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council.

Marking 50 years of service, it’s her fourth time chairing the local authority.

She handed over the Castlecomer MD role this morning to Michael McCarthy — only to have the favour returned hours later.

She told KCLR News it’s a huge honour.

“I’m very happy and I’m very honoured to be given the privilege to chair the County Council and to be the first citizen of the city and county for the next 12 months, but I have to thank the electorate who elected me in 10 successive elections.”

“I just put my name forward and they were good enough to elect me the first time.”