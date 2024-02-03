Longstanding Kilkenny store to close its doors for good this evening

A beloved Kilkenny City store is about to close its doors after 35 years of operation.

Porters has been a newsagent on High Street, offering a variety of items such as books, cards, stationery, and other items.

However, its true gems are the people who work there with a group of people who have always been hospitable, kind, and extremely helpful.

The shop will close its doors for the last time at 6pm this evening