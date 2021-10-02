KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Lotto fever grips Carlow and Kilkenny as record jackpot on offer
The Jackpot is €19,060,800.
There’s another chance tonight for Carlow’s record lotto win to be surpassed as lotto fever is gripping the nation.
It won’t go any higher now until it’s won as it’s already higher than the previous high point when the Dan Morrissey Quarry Syndicate picked up 18-point-96 million in 2008.
Kilkennyman Fran Whearty from the National Lottery offices says everyone loved about the massive Dan Morrissey syndicate win – because it was a 16-person group sharing the big prize…
“Why that story resonates so well with everybody is because its a work syndicate and you’ve some many good stories. You have 18 families whose life is changing for the better as well.”