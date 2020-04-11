Lotto Luck for Callan

It could be you… especially if you live in Callan!

A EuroMillions player in Callan, Co. Kilkenny is €97,604 better off after matching five numbers on last night’s EuroMillions draw on Friday night.

The National Lottery has appealed for its players in Callan, Co. Kilkenny to check their tickets as this winning Quick Pick ticket was sold in Glynn’s Daybreak store in Friary Walk Retail Park, Callan, Co Kilkenny.

The winning numbers from the main EuroMillions draw were: 03, 10, 17, 33 and 39 and the lucky star numbers were: 01 and 04.

Speaking on selling the winning ticket, Michael Glynn, owner of Glynn’s Daybreak said: “We’re absolutely delighted. It was a nice surprise to get the call from the National Lottery this morning as it’s our first major winner in the store! It’s a nice bit of news for the town too and hopefully, as most of our trade is from local people these days with people shopping closer to home, the winner is someone from Callan.”

With more than 51,000 winners in last night’s EuroMillions draws, the National Lottery has appealed to all of its players to check their tickets, particularly in Kilkenny where this ticket was old. There was no winner of the €53,434,751 EuroMillions jackpot.

Lotto HQ

A National Lottery spokesperson said:“It’s not the Easter weekend that many of us would have planned but it sure was a Good Friday for one lucky person in Callan in Kilkenny who has won this nice €97,604 prize. We are asking all our Kilkenny EuroMillions players to check their tickets to see if they are the winner. We look forward to welcoming them toNational Lottery HQ once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. If you are this lucky winner please sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize when it is safe to do so.”

Extra time to collect

Following last night’s win, the National Lottery also reminded players that it has extended the period of time that lucky winners can collect prizes to encourage people to stay at home and not require them to make any unnecessary journeys during the current public health emergency.

This means that any lucky winners of Lotto and Lotto Plus, Lotto 54321, EuroMillions and EuroMillions Plus, Telly Bingo, Daily Millions and Daily Millions Plus draws from 9th January 2020 until draws in the week 5th July 2020 will have an extra three months in which they can claim their prize. The prize claims extension applies to winners who purchased their tickets and scratch card games in-store, online at www.lottery.ie and via the National Lottery App.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total more than €5.6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 32 years ago. In 2019 alone, €250 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.