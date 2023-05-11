Lotto player in Kilkenny scoops €42,531 in Wednesday’s draw

A Lotto player in Kilkenny won €42,531 in Wednesday’s draw after matching five numbers and the bonus.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at the Supervalu store in Loughboy Shopping Centre.

This is the second big win at the the shop in the space of a year following another €500,000 Euro Millions Plus prize which was won last September.

The Lotto jackpot prize of €7,511,276 was not won, rolling over to an estimated €8 million for Saturday’s draw.