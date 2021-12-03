Lotto ticket worth 28 thousand euro sold in Kilkenny not yet claimed

A Kilkenny Lotto player could be in for a nice Christmas with a 28-thousand euro win but they’d want to check their ticket.

There’s an unclaimed prize for someone who matched five numbers in a draw last month.

The ticket was sold in a Circle K petrol station on the Castlecomer Road on the 11th on November.

Fran Whearty is a Kilkenny man working at Lotto Headquarters. He says the prize is higher than usual for that kind of win because the main jackpot is capped at 19 million and the extra cash is trickling down to other prizes like this one:

“The match 5 and bonus prize wasn’t won on that draw so it rolled down 2 tiers to the match 5 winners. Now there was 27 of those winners nationwide winning over 28 thousand euro and one of those was in Kilkenny and they still haven’t contacted us yet”