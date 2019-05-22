Low Number of Alcohol and Drug Related Deaths in Carlow and Kilkenny

Details of the Irish National Drug-Related Index were announced by Catherine Byrne, Minister of State at the Department of Health.

Carlow and Kilkenny had the South East region’s lowest number of deaths due to alcohol and or other drugs. Between 2007 and 2016, 3759 people died in drug and alcohol related incidences throughout Ireland. 59 of these deaths were in Kilkenny, and 53 in Carlow.

Dublin had the highest at 1’512, while the lowest was registered in Leitrim at 18.

Catherine Byrne announced these statistics in the Dáil in response to a question

Similar results were found in the results of non-poisoning deaths among people who use drugs (excluding alcohol) with 26 in Kilkenny and 21 in Carlow among 3,015 nationwide. The number of non-poisoning deaths among people known to be alcohol dependent totals at 95 in Kilkenny, 47 in Carlow and 8,256 deaths nationally.