Low voter turnout across Carlow and Kilkenny as count begins in presidential election this morning

The count begins this morning to see who will become the next President of Ireland.

If exit polls are correct, Michael D Higgins will be re-elected on the first count today, while Peter Casey will come in second.

Polling stations around the country closed at 10 o’clock for that vote and the blasphemy referendum, and as predicted, the overall turnout was pretty low.

In Carlow, Bagenalstown station recorded a turnout of 37% compared to 66% for the abortion referendum in May.

While in Kilkenny, the turnouts ranged from 53% in Crosspatrick to 34% in Piltown.

Castlecomer’s final turnout was 46%, down from 70% on May 25th.

The count centre locally is Cillín Hill and the ballot boxes are being opened there at the moment.