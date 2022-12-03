Lucky lotto player in Kilkenny scoops €50,000 in Euro Millions draw

A lucky lotto player in Kilkenny scooped €50,000 in last night’s EuroMillions draw.

The winner, who played online, was one of 13 prize winners in the ’12 Draws of Christmas’ promotion.

The seventh draw of the ’12 draws of Christmas’, the promotion will take place this Tuesday 6th of December.

The shops that sold the winning tickets are:

• Centra, 15 Claddagh Green, Ballyfermot, Co. Dublin

• SuperValu, Dingle, Tralee, Co. Kerry

• Daybreak, Ardilaun Court, Patrick St.Co. Dublin

• Top Oil service station, Cobh’s Cross, Carrigtwohill, Co. Cork.

• Murphy’s Newsagents, Ballinrobe, Co.Mayo

• SuperValu, Lucan Road, Celbridge, Co. Kildare

• Dunnes Stores, Mountmeelick Road, Portlaoise, Co. Laois.

• Lottery.ie / Online – Louth

• Lottery.ie / Online – Kildare

• Lottery.ie / Online – Kilkenny