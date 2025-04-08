Macra na Feirme have announced that a club for Carlow Town is set to be re-established.

Those between the ages of 17 and 35, and interested in joining, are encouraged to attend an information evening in the Seven Oaks Hotel in Carlow, on Thursday at 8.30pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Macra offers members access to courses and personal development, and travel opportunities both in Ireland and abroad.

Speaking to KCLR News, Patrick Dorgan, Leinster Vice President for Macra na Feirme, said that the community in Carlow could be well served by a Macra club.

“We believe that it’s very important for Carlow Town as the main county town in Carlow, that you have a Macra presence”, he said, “there’s a lot of schools with teachers who are strangers to the area, and big businesses such as Merck Sharpe and Dohme, with young people between the ages of 17 to 35, looking to meet like-minded individuals.”