Major charity cycle, ‘Rollin’ to Nowlan’ taking place today

More than 30 GAA and Croke Park staff will be Rollin’ to Nowlan today.

They’re taking part in a major charity cycle from the capital to Nowlan Park where there will be plenty of familiar faces in the world of sport waiting to greet them.

A special Crossbar Challenge will be taking place once they arrive, involving Jackie Tyrell, DJ Carey, Kieran Joyce, Shelly Farrell, Denise Gaule and plenty of others.

Kevin Sexton is one of those taking part in the cycle and he’s told KCLR it’s all for some great causes including the Jack and Jill Foundation, Concern Worldwide, Mayo/Roscommon Hospice, Cavan/Monaghan Hospice, and the Kerry Hospice.