Major funding has been announced by the government for businesses in the community childcare sector across Carlow and Kilkenny this afternoon.

In Kilkenny, Oasis Childcare Centre in Freshford will receive half a million euros, while Urlingford Childcare Centre are due to receive €226,000.

Speaking to KCLR News after the announcement, Carlow Kilkenny TD and Leas Ceann Comhairle John McGuinness detailed what the funding will be put towards.

“There’s a number of allocations made, but generally speaking, its investment in the infrastructure, investment in the provision of extra childhood spaces, and basically, I think overall it’s acknowledging the huge work that’s being done by these facilities, and it’s a much-needed service which needs to be continued on, in terms of the investment needs to be carried on, and we need more and more of this in every county in the country.”

Meanwhile in Carlow, €750,000 will be made available for Askea Community Childcare Centre, and almost €600,000 will go towards Rathoe Community Childcare.

Carlow Kilkenny TD Catherine Callaghan discussed the impact nationally.

“Nationwide, €25 million of funding will deliver an additional 1500 early learning and childcare places across the country, and that’s a huge boost for parents searching for a place for their child, it’s nice to see that there are two childcare facilities in Carlow that will benefit from this additional funding, and that funding will help deliver quality, affordable childcare place for people living here in Carlow.”