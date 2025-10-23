Commuters travelling on the Rosslare to Dublin train this morning are facing significant disruption, after the train struck a number of horses on the line.

This morning’s 5.35 Rosslare to Connolly service was further delayed by the continuing presence of horses on the tracks between Wexford and Enniscorthy.

The train was brought back to Wexford Station.

Irish Rail says it has endeavoured to make alternative arrangements for passengers, and the line is expected to reopen shortly once the last of the horses are cleared from the line.