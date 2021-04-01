Major extension confirmed for Carlow school

A Carlow school’s set to undergo a major extension, making room for more special needs students.

Eight classrooms will be added to Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach under funding from the Department of Education.

These include a music room, construction room, a science lab, a textile room, two general classrooms, and two special needs classrooms.

Deputy John Mc Guinness says it’s a great opportunity for the school to become more inclusive.

“This is a significant extension to the current school and it will create huge potential for the school to increase its numbers and in particular give the special needs families a chance to get a place in that school, so it’s a very welcome extension and it’s also welcome in terms of the economic spend that it will create in the construction” he told KCLR News.