Major Garda operation underway across South Kilkenny and Thomastown

A major Garda operation is underway across Thomastown and South Kilkenny today.

Gardaí launched Project Safe earlier this morning.

It incorporates their Christmas road safety campaign but there are also a number of searches planned across the day and checkpoints will be in operation on roads in and out of the district.

Superintendent Anthony Farrell says they will have members from neighbouring Garda districts supporting them for the day:

“It’s a focused operation on our mission statement of keeping people safe. We have resources supporting this operation from Wexford, Waterford, Tipperary and indeed Kilkenny and Carlow. We have a number of warrant executions, eight in total already so far. We’ve arrests, searches, checkpoints and community engagements planned”