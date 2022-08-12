Major jobs boost for Kilkenny as Abbott to build new manufacturing facility in multi million euro investment in Marble City

Kilkenny city is getting a share in 1000 new jobs being announced this morning.

A €440 million investment by Abbott will see a new state of the art manufacturing facility in the IDA Business and Technology Park in Loughboy.

It’s part of a combined investment by the global health care company with Donegal also getting good news this morning.

IDA Reaction

IDA Ireland Executive Director Mary Buckley said “Abbott has had a longstanding presence in Ireland spanning over 75 years during which the company has made a substantial and valued contribution to regional economies. This significant and transformative investment in a new greenfield manufacturing facility in Kilkenny is fantastic news for the South East Region and for Ireland. It is also most welcome and demonstrates continued commitment to its Donegal site that it will benefit from further investment and new jobs as part of this investment and jobs announcement”.

She adds “IDA Ireland’s strategy to win investment for regional locations across Ireland includes encouraging and supporting established companies to develop additional regional sites and this is a prime example of that. This new manufacturing facility will deliver a substantial boost to the economy of the South East. I wish the company continued success.”

Ray O’Connor’s Head of Regional Development with IDA Ireland – hear what he had to say to KCLR News’ Sinéad Burke earlier today:

Political Welcome

The project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland with key national and local figures all quite vocal on the announcement.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin hailed Abbott for its “long and successful history, first establishing operations in Ireland in 1946, and this new investment is a great vote of confidence in the workforce here, and in this country as a place to invest. I wish all the team at Abbott every continued success in its endeavours in the years to come.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar has been telling KCLR that the impact of the investment will be felt across the South East …

Heritage Minister and Carlow Kilkenny Green TD Malcolm Noonan had this to say:

While his constituency colleague, Fianna Fáil Deputy John McGuinness said “this is a fantastic announcement for Kilkenny with 1,000 jobs split between Kilkenny and Donegal and a multi-million Euro investment.”

He added “I want to commend the IDA for their efforts and thank Abbott for their substantial commitment to Kilkenny. This will come as a significant boost to our local economy while also providing quality jobs in Kilkenny.”

Kilkenny County Council

A spokesperson for the local authority says its executives will now proactively engage with Abbott to expedite the exciting development.

Cathaoirleach, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick has told KCLR News; “I wholeheartedly welcome the announcement by Abbott today. This multi-million euro investment is fantastic news for local economy of Kilkenny and the whole south east region. I am thrilled and I know the people of Kilkenny will be delighted, in particular with the hundreds of job opportunities that will come on stream in the next couple of years. The decision is a huge vote of confidence by Abbott that Kilkenny has the infrastructure, the skills and is a quality location in which to invest. I want to congratulate and thank Abbott for choosing Kilkenny. I look forward to meeting the management team of Abbott in Kilkenny in the near future. I wish them every success with the project and I am confident this will be a mutually beneficial relationship.”

While Mayor of Kilkenny, Cllr David FitzGerald said, ‘’The news today of Abbott’s investment of the new manufacturing facility is fantastic for Kilkenny and indeed the South East Region. This will significantly boost our local economy and create many high-tech jobs. I would like to welcome the Abbott team to Kilkenny and wish them every success on their new venture.’’

Kilkenny Chamber

The announcement’s being hugely welcomed by Kilkenny Chamber with its President Brian Keyes noting; “This is a huge vote of confidence in Kilkenny by a global tech firm that is already a significant employer in the country. Decisions of this magnitude are not made lightly, and it is a tribute to everyone involved to have achieved this outstanding outcome for Kilkenny. I want to thank the IDA and all the people who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make this happen.”

Chamber CEO John Hurley has told KCLR “This investment will realise hundreds of highly skilled and well-paid jobs for Kilkenny. It is also a huge endorsement for Kilkenny as a great place in which to do business and an acknowledgement that we have the infrastructure, the skills and the connectivity that make it a great location in which to invest” said Chamber CEO John Hurley. “We wholeheartedly welcome Abbott to Kilkenny and look forward to working with them for a long and successful future in Kilkenny.”