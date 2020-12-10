Man in 30s had to be cut from car by emergency services after Glenmore road crash

A man had to be cut from his car by emergency services after a crash on the N25 in Glenmore.

The man in his 30s had to be rushed to University Hospital Waterford after crashing his car into a ditch between Glenmore and the Rhu Glenn at 10.25 am on Thursday.

The was no-one else in the car at the time.

Gardai say his injuries are serious but not life threatening.

The N-25 was closed for about four hours but reopened about 3pm after a forensic collision investigation team examined the scene.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or who might have witnessed the crash or seen the Grey Mazda travelling in the Waterford direction to contact the Station in Thomastown.

It comes as the Carlow Kilkenny Divisional Roads Policing unit launched their Christmas road safety campaign today.

They’ll be manning checkpoints at various locations across the two countries 24-7 until the new year.

They’ll be cracking down on vehicle roadworthiness, speeding, mobile phone use and learners drivers following the rules.

But Inspector Paul Donoghue says they’ll be mostly focusing on drink and drug driving.