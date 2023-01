A man drowned in the river in Carlow town on Thursday.

A body was recovered from the water in the Graiguecullen area at about 4pm

The man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardai has confirmed that a post-mortem examination will be carried out at a later date, the results of which will determine the course of their investigation.

KCLR understands that the death is not being treated as suspicious.