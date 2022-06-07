Man accused of last month’s murder of John Cash on Hebron Road in Kilkenny is due to appear before court today

The man charged with the murder of John Cash on the Hebron Road in Kilkenny on May 3rd, will appear before Kilkenny District Court via videolink later today.

29-year-old Andrew Cash from Highrath, Clara, County Kilkenny is accused of killing John Cash following an incident in the city early last month.

Andrew Cash is also charged with assault causing harm on John Cash’s widow, and he has been in Garda custody since the incident occurred.