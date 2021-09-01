Man arrested and firearm recovered following incident in Carlow Town last night

A man’s been arrested and a firearm recovered following an incident in Carlow last night.

Shortly after 10pm, Gardaí responded to reports of an incident at a premises in Carlow Town.

A man found to be in possession of a handgun was arrested at the scene.

He was taken to Carlow Town Garda Station where he’s detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against The State Act, 1939, and can be held for up to three days.

The firearm’s been removed for ballistic examination.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.