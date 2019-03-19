Man arrested over Glenmore burglaries
KCLR96FM News & Sport 1 min ago
Kilkenny Courthouse

A Romanian man’s due to appear before Kilkenny District Court after being charged in relation to two break-ins over the weekend.

The 25-year-old man was arrested on Saturday afternoon by Gardai investigating burglaries at two houses in the Glenmore area during which cash and other property was stolen.

He appeared before a special sitting of Portlaois District Court yestday.

He’s been remanded on bail to appear again before Kilkenny District Court on the 15th of April.

