A man has been arrested in Carlow in connection with a break-in at a business overnight.

It happened at a premises on the outskirts of the town in an industrial estate at about 11.45pm.

The alarm went off when a back window was smashed and GardaĆ­ were quickly on the scene.

One man was arrested and has been charged with burglary.

He’s due before the court on the 3rd of April.