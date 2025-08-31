A motorist in Carlow has been arrested and subsequently charged after they failed to stop for Gardai.

It happened in the eary hours of yesterday morning when Gardaí, who were on patrol in Carlow, observed a car driving in a dangerous manner in the Tullow Street area at around 12:40 am.

The driver failed to stop when directed by Gardai and continued to drive in a dangerous manner before colliding with a signpost at Wallsforge roundabout.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and detained at a Garda station in Carlow.

He has since been charged in connection with the investigation and is due to appear before Carlow District Court at a later date.

Meanwhile, another man in his twenties, who was a passenger in the car, was also arrested and detained at a Garda station under the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977. He’s been released without charge.

Gardaiseized the vehicle while investigations are ongoing.