Man arrested in connection with three incidents in Co Tipperary yesterday

One person’s been charged in relation to two burglaries and an incident of criminal damage in Co Tipperary.

Both are said to have happened on Thursday, 19th November.

Just before 4:30am, Gardaí from Roscrea had a report of an alarm going off at a supermarket on Birr Road. They attended the scene and found that a trolley had been used to smash through a window.

A patrol of the area was carried out and CCTV reviewed from which a possible suspect was identified and his description circulated across the country.

Within an hour a man, aged in his forties, was arrested and taken to Templemore Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

While there he was searched and found to be in possession of candles.

Gardaí later received a report that a church in Parkmore, Roscrea had been broken into and candles stolen.

While there was also a report of a window being damaged at another supermarket on Gantly Road during the early hours of the same morning.

The man who was arrested has since been charged in connection with all three incidents and is due to appear before Nenagh District Court this morning at 10.30am.