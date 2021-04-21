Man arrested in Mooncoin, south Kilkenny last night among three to be brought before a late sitting of the Special Criminal Court

A man accused of helping a criminal organisation to carry out the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel is due to apply for bail today.

Mr Byrne, who was a known associate of the Kinahan cartel, died after being shot at a boxing weigh-in at the Dublin hotel in February 2016.

Paul Murphy, of Cherry Avenue, Swords, Co Dublin, is accused of providing a vehicle to the gang on the day of the shooting.

He was one of three men brought before a late sitting of the Special Criminal Court last night for their alleged roles in facilitating the gangland hit.

All three were remanded in custody last night pending the outcome of their bail applications.

One of them is understood to have been arrested in Mooncoin, south Kilkenny last evening.