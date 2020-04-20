KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving in Carlow
He tested positive for cocaine after he was stopped on the Wexford road yesterday evening
A man has been arrested in Carlow on suspicion of drug driving.
He tested positive for cocaine after he was stopped by the local Roads Policing unit on the Wexford road yesterday evening.
The results of a further blood sample are awaited.
Meanwhile the car he was driving was found to be without a valid insurance disc and was seized by Gardaí.